India pull of Kanpur heist to win the series 2-0, maintain unbeaten Test record against Bangladesh

India bowled out Bangladesh for 146 runs in the second innings to be set up an easily chasable target of 95 runs to win the Kanpur Test

Going into the fourth day, it was more hope than pragmatism for a favourable result for India in the second Test. It was almost like a wet dream of the viewers, if Bangladesh get all out in these many overs, then India score these many runs in very few overs and then look to bowl them out cheaply again and so on. The win was a fruition of all those wet dreams, something this Indian team is slowly getting habitual of, having pulled off that heist in Barbados three months ago in the T20 World Cup final when South Africa required 30 runs to win off 30 deliveries.

It was the single-mindedness to win the game despite 235 overs getting lost due to rain, wet outfield and poor drainage at the Green Park Stadium that forced India to play in a way that they usually don't. For the plan and approach to be successful not just two, all 11 had to believe in the same and after that personal milestones, and averages didn't matter. India were ready to get into Bangladesh's second innings as it didn't matter how many runs they would get in their first innings because they were ready to chase anything.

Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack to dismiss Bangladesh by an hour after the lunch break. Bangladesh lost 7/126 resuming from their overnight score on the first day despite Mominul Haque's neat knock of 107*. Mominul stayed unbeaten but he didn't get the required support.

Since Bangladesh's score was only 233, India could afford the going hell-for-leather approach while risking getting shot out for 150. As it turned out, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's quickfire fifties helped India take a 52-run lead with contributions from Virat Kohli as well as Shubman Gill and a terrific start from skipper Rohit Sharma, who began his innings with a couple of sixes.

Everyone came and followed suit and Rohit didn't shy away from declaring at nine down as he wanted Bangladesh openers to be there in that tricky little period. What India hoped was implemented by R Ashwin with a couple of wickets before the close of play on Day 4 as Bangladesh had eight wickets in the bag going into the final day with a deficit of 26 runs still to be cleaned out.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shadman Islam played out the first hour pretty well after Mominul fell cheaply. It seemed like India might have a long day in the field before Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah decided to have some fun and Bangladesh were bowled out for 146.