IND vs BAN: I am not bothered about not getting three-figure mark - Pujara after getting out on 90

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara who got dismissed by scoring 90 runs in the 1st Tes match between India and Bangladesh doesn't regret missing out on his 19th Test hundred. According to him the track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will get worse by the day.

"It is not an easy pitch to bat on so I am really happy with the way I batted today. Sometimes more than three figure, you look at trying to put the team in a winning situation," Pujara said at the post-match media conference.

Pujara along with Shreyas Iyer added 149 runs for the fifth wicket with the Indian team ending the opening day on 278/6.

Pujara scored his last century against Australia back in the year 2019.

"I am really happy today and not bothered about not getting a three-figure mark. I have been batting well and if I carry on like this, it will come soon," said the 35-year-old.

"Looks like there will be a result and we needed runs on board. My partnership with Shreyas was important and also with Rishabh as there was a time when we had lost three wickets," Pujara added.

While he admitted that he might not have got too many runs but a first innings total of 350 could prove to be decisive.

"If we would have ended the day at 4 or even 5 wickets, things would have been better. I still feel if we get 350 in the first innings, it will be a good score on this track as there is a turn (on offer) and we have three spinners.

"Even when fast bowlers are bowling, the odd one is staying low. It will keep getting worse as time progresses," Pujara said providing his take on the track.

The biggest challenge as the pitch wears on will be the variable bounce.

"There was variable bounce and the odd ball was keeping low even with the second new ball. It is easy once the ball gets older as bowlers also get tired. They can't keep bowling same areas for a longer time.

"We all know in the case of Kookaburra, the first 30 overs are important. Once you get through that phase, it is still slightly easier. But still, you need to concentrate hard," he added.

The worry for batters will be the odd ball that is turning sharply.

"It is not like all deliveries are turning. One ball per over is turning and that is even more dangerous. That odd ball that will turn back or away will get your leg before or bowled. You can't relax on this track," Pujara concluded.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News