IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: India and Bangladesh are set to meet in the crucial Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2024 in North Sound on Saturday, June 22. Bangladesh need a win for survival while India target an early qualification for the semifinal round.

The Men in Blue registered an easy 47-run win over Afghanistan in their first Super 8 game to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. India have won 12 of their 13 T20I encounters against Bangladesh and are tipped to record another easy win to boost their semifinal chances.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1, Match 47

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Date & Time: Saturday, June 22 at 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Rishad Hossain

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib

IND vs BAN Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Suryakumar Yadav: The world no.1 batter in the ICC T20I rankings proved his standings once again by smashing a quick 53 runs against Bangladesh in the last match. Suryakumar has scored two fifties in his last two innings to get back to his regular best and will be a safe captaincy option for the Dream11 team.

Jasprit Bumrah: The star Indian pacer continued his red-hot form with another match-winning spell against Afghanistan in the last game. Bumrah took three big wickets while conceding just seven runs in the last match and has taken eight wickets in four innings at an amazing economy rate of 3.46 in this tournament.

IND vs BAN predicted playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh predicted playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.