IND vs BAN 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch India vs Bangladesh online, on TV?

India and Bangladesh are set to face each other in the 3rd and last match of the ODI series on Saturday. Bangladesh clinched the series by winning the first two matches. While Bangladesh will aim for a whitewash, India will want to win the game to save their pride.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live streaming details of the series.

Here are all the live streaming details for India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI:

When will the 3rd ODI between India vs Bangladesh take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be held on the 10th of December, Saturday.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India vs Bangladesh take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

When will the 3rd ODI between India vs Bangladesh start?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11:30 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh on TV?

Live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India vs Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh online?

Live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India vs Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app

India

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan

