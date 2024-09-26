IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match in Kanpur on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Najmul Shanto during the first Test in Chennai on September 19, 2024

IND vs BAN: The highly-motivated Indian cricket team will host Bangladesh in the second Test match in Kanpur starting on Friday, September 26. After recording a huge 280-run win in the first match in Chennai, the hosts will look to sweep the two-match series with another dominant performance in the second game.

Rain threatens the opening three days of the match and fans might witness some disappointment in Kanpur. India are expected to bring in an extra spin option for the Kanpur Test as the balc-soil surface is likely to favour spinners.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test live streaming and telecast

When is the IND vs BAN 2nd Test match starting?

The 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh will begin on Friday, September 27.

At what time does the IND vs BAN 2nd Test match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test match venue

The 2nd Test match between India vs Bangladesh will be played at Green Park in Kanpur.

Where can you watch the IND vs BAN 2nd Test match live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match on Sports18 1 HD (For English, Kannada, Tamil and Telgu) and on Colors Cineplex (Hindi) TV channel.

Where can you watch the IND vs BAN 2nd Test match online for free in India?

The 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh is available for free live streaming on the JioCinema application and website for India-based users.

India vs Bangladesh Test squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dayal, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.