IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch India vs Bangladesh online, on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details

IND vs BAN 2st Test, Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch India vs Bangladesh online, on TV?

India and Bangladesh are all to take on each other in the second and final Test match of the series. KL Rahul 's team won the first match by a huge margin of 188 runs and would want to continue the winning momentum, particularly with the chance to make it to the WTC final looming in the background.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the live streaming details of the match.

Here are all the live streaming details for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test:

When will the 2nd Test between India vs Bangladesh take place?

The 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh will be held on the 22 December, Thursday.

Where will the 2nd Test between India vs Bangladesh take place?

The 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

When will the 2nd Test between India vs Bangladesh start?

The 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh will start at 9:00 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh on TV?

Live streaming of the 2nd Test between India vs Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh online?

Live streaming of the 2nd Test between India vs Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app

Also Read: Reviewing Virat Kohli's 2022 performance in ODIs, T20s and Tests

Full Squads

India

KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Saurabh Kumar, Kona Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanta, Rejaul Rahaman Raja, Zakir Hasan (wk), Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali

Latest Cricket News