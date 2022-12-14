IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Pujara falls victim to nervous 90s; surpasses this legend to score most runs for India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pujara scores 90 off 203 balls

In the India vs Bangladesh first Test match on Wednesday, Cheteshwar Pujara failed to smash his 19th Test century as he got dismissed in his nervous nineties. However, the 34-year-old surpassed India's legendary player in the list of Indians to score the most runs in Test.

In the first innings, Pujara smashed 90 runs off 203 balls before he was sent back to the hut by Taijul Islam at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Pujara scored his previous Test century on the 3rd of January 2019. He scored 193 in that match against Australia in Sydney.

Here's a look at Pujara's previous six Test innings:

IND vs BAN - 90 runs (14th December 2022)

IND vs ENG - 66 runs (1st July 2022)

IND vs ENG - 13 runs (1st July 2022)

IND vs SA - 9 runs (11th January 2022)

IND vs SA - 43 runs (11th January 2022)

IND vs SA - 53 runs (3rd January 2022)

Pujara left behind star player Dilip Vengsarkar (6868 runs in 185 innings) to climb to the eighth spot in the list of Indians with the most Test runs which is topped by Sachin Tendulkar who has smashed 15921 runs in 329 innings in his career. Moreover, among active players in the list, Pujara is just behind Virat Kohli who has hit 8075 in 174 innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara's statistics in Test matches so far -

Innings played: 165

Runs scored: 6882

Average runs: 44.11

Highest Score: 206

100s: 18

50s: 34

Boundaries: 827

6s: 15

India Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Playing XI:

Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

