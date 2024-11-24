IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bags massive Border-Gavaskar Trophy record; joins Tendulkar, Ponting in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X Virat Kohli after getting dismissed cheaply in the first innings started well in the second as India look to stamp their authority

Former India skipper Virat Kohli became only the seventh batter in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history to get to 2,000 runs as the batting superstar began well in the second innings in the ongoing Perth Test against Australia. Kohli got out cheaply in the first innings but with the pitch getting slightly better to play as the match has gone on, he didn't let the opportunity go to score and has become the fifth Indian batter to have 2,000 runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli, who started playing Test cricket against Australia in 2011, needed 21 runs before the start of this game in Perth. After scoring just five in the first innings, Kohli achieved the milestone after reaching 16 in the second innings. Kohli completed an important half-century and he, the team and all the fans will hope that he can go big.

Most runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

3,262 runs - Sachin Tendulkar (India) in 65 innings

2,555 runs - Ricky Ponting (Australia) in 51 innings

2,434 runs - VVS Laxman (India) in 54 innings

2,143 runs - Rahul Dravid (India) in 60 innings

2,049 runs - Michael Clarke (Australia) in 40 innings

2,033 runs - Cheteshwar Pujara (India) in 43 innings

2,024 runs - Virat Kohli (India) in 44 innings*

Kohli hasn't been in great form in Test cricket of late and will hope that this knock can revitalise his career at a time when he desperately needs it. Kohli already has a great record in Tests in Australia and this knock might just be an extension and a new page in that chapter, a rather important one at that.

India lost three wickets in quick succession, including the big one of centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, who continued his splendid run in Test cricket in 2024. India already have a 400-plus lead and with Kohli in the middle, the visitors would want to tire the Australians out while batting them out of the contest.