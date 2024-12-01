IND vs AUS PM XI Live Score: India to face Prime Minister's XI in 50-over-per-side pink-ball match

Sunday, December 01, 2024
     
IND vs PM XI Live Score: After play was suspended due to rain on day 1 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, captains of both India and the Prime Minister's XI have mutually decided to play a 50-over-per-side warm-up match on day 2.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 7:48 IST, Updated : Dec 01, 2024 8:20 IST
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in conversation with Rohit Sharma.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in conversation with Rohit Sharma.

India are geared up to face the Prime Minister's XI in a 50-over-per-side game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday (December 1). The first day of the warm-up fixture was washed out entirely due to persistent drizzle. Notably, this is India's last opportunity to prepare ahead of their second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.



  • Dec 01, 2024 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Eyes on the skipper!

    All eyes will be on how Rohit Sharma bats as he was unavailable for the first Test of the series in Perth and doesn't have a lot of runs behind him.

  • Dec 01, 2024 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Rain spoils fun on day 1

    Rain had the last laugh yesterday as the match officials couldn't get the game started at a soggy Manuka Oval. 

  • Dec 01, 2024 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs PM XI: Match timings!

    Both teams will take on each other in a 50-overs-per-side match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The toss will be at 8:40 AM IST and the match will start at 9:10 AM IST.

  • Dec 01, 2024 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the pink-ball warm-up game between Team India and Prime Minister's XI. Please stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from the game.

