Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in conversation with Rohit Sharma.

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Score: India to face Prime Minister's XI in 50-over-per-side pink-ball match

India are geared up to face the Prime Minister's XI in a 50-over-per-side game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday (December 1). The first day of the warm-up fixture was washed out entirely due to persistent drizzle. Notably, this is India's last opportunity to prepare ahead of their second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

Match scorecard