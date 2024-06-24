IND vs AUS Playing XIs, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia recall Mitchell Starc for must-win game against India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australian cricketers during the AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup game on June 21, 2024

Captain Mitchell Marsh won the crucial toss as Australia elected to bowl first against India in their last Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in St Lucia on Monday, June 24. As expected Mitchell Starc came into Australia playing eleven while India remained unchanged.

In the potential battle for the semifinal, Australia dropped their spin all-rounder Ashton Agar to make way for Starc. The left-arm pacer missed out on Australia's last game against Afghanistan but returns for a must-win game against the Men in Blue.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

More to follow...