WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Australia look to extend lead from 296, India aim to stay alive

Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 4. It's the penultimate day of the game and still, all the results are pretty much possible. India fought back strong on Day 3, first with the bat and later with the ball. But still, the Aussies are way ahead. The Men in Blue are hanging by a thin thread and need some magic to win this. But we have seen crazy things happening. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, walk alongside you in this Day of cricket.