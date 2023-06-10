WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Australia look to extend lead from 296, India aim to stay alive

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Australia look to extend lead from 296, India aim to surviveWTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Pat Cummins-led Australia look to push India out of the game in the 4th Day of World Test Championship final. Despite India's fightback on third day to cut down the trail and then scalp a few Aussie wickets, Cummins team is still having a firm grip on the final. They lead by 296 and have 6 wickets in hand. There is also rain forecasted on Day 4. But India will look to fightback and take further ground from Australia as a few quick wickets can change the course of the game.