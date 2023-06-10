Saturday, June 10, 2023
     
  WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Australia look to extend lead from 296, India aim to stay alive
WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Despite heroic efforts from India's middle order and an improved bowling performance from Mohammed Shami and co, Australia still hold the grip in the WTC Final. Aussies lead by 296 with 6 wickets in hand as India aim to stay alive. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2023 14:56 IST
WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Pat Cummins-led Australia look to push India out of the game in the 4th Day of World Test Championship final. Despite India's fightback on third day to cut down the trail and then scalp a few Aussie wickets, Cummins team is still having a firm grip on the final. They lead by 296 and have 6 wickets in hand. There is also rain forecasted on Day 4. But India will look to fightback and take further ground from Australia as a few quick wickets can change the course of the game.

Live updates : IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 4 Latest Updates

  • Jun 10, 2023 2:52 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Day 4 pitch report

    It is the warmest day of the Test. It seemed like a new ball pitch yesterday afternoon. It was bouncing up from Siraj from the pavilion end. But it didn't do that much when it got older. Variation in bounce was 72cms between new cherry and the old ball. There are cracks at a natural length for Cummins and Siraj. Not a lot of rough for right-handers. How India's top order play the new ball will be the key here.

  • Jun 10, 2023 2:50 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Latest weather visuals

    We are just 10 minutes away from action being kicked off on Day 4 and the live visuals show bright sun shining in the sky.

  • Jun 10, 2023 2:21 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Weather update from Oval

    The first three days at The Oval were clear. But there is prediction of rain coming down on Day 4 of the clash. As per BCC weather, there is about 10% probability of rain pouring down around 3 PM local time.

  • Jun 10, 2023 2:14 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs AUS Day 4

    Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 4. It's the penultimate day of the game and still, all the results are pretty much possible. India fought back strong on Day 3, first with the bat and later with the ball. But still, the Aussies are way ahead. The Men in Blue are hanging by a thin thread and need some magic to win this. But we have seen crazy things happening. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, walk alongside you in this Day of cricket.

