IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st ODI: India opt to bowl first in Mohali

The KL Rahul-led India will take on Pat Cummins' Australia in the first fixture of the three-match ODI series at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. India are going into the game without their star players like Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli among others whereas Australia have rested Mitchell Starc etc.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2023 13:05 IST
India vs Australia
India vs Australia

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st ODI: India square off against Australia in Mohali to kickstart ODI series opener

The Men in Blue will be up against the Pat Cummins-led Australia in the first game of the three-match ODI series at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22. India skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first two ODIs and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be seen leading the troops in his absence.

India are going in the first two ODIs without star players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav among others. Australia will also miss the experience of Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell in Mohali and a lot of their key players including Cummins, and Steven Smith among others are making their ODI returns.

Live updates :IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st ODI: KL Rahul to lead India against Australia in ODI series opener

  • Sep 22, 2023 1:05 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India's playing XI

    Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

  • Sep 22, 2023 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Australia's playing XI

     David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

  • Sep 22, 2023 1:01 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Toss update!!!

    India win the toss and are bowling first.

  • Sep 22, 2023 12:48 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Indian players look geared up for Aussie challenge

    Team India was involved in a rigorous training session on the eve of the game and all the players look game-ready ahead of the first ODI.

  • Sep 22, 2023 12:43 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st ODI: Men in Blue lock horns with Australia in Mohali

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia. India will be led by KL Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma who is currently resting right now and will join the team in the third ODI in Rajkot. Kindly stay tuned to our blog for all the latest updates from the game.

