IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st ODI: India opt to bowl first in Mohali

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st ODI: India square off against Australia in Mohali to kickstart ODI series openerThe Men in Blue will be up against the Pat Cummins-led Australia in the first game of the three-match ODI series at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22. India skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first two ODIs and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be seen leading the troops in his absence.
India are going in the first two ODIs without star players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav among others. Australia will also miss the experience of Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell in Mohali and a lot of their key players including Cummins, and Steven Smith among others are making their ODI returns.