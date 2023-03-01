Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
  5. IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: IND win toss, elect to bat
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Holkar Stadium, Indore will be witness to another high-octane clash between India and Australia. Much to India's advantage, they have played two test matches on this venue and have ended up winning both

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2023 9:09 IST
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Rohit Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS 3rd Test

IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma's team India are taking on the visitors, the Aussies for the third time in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts currently lead the series by 2-0 and have retained the coveted trophy. The Indian team also have their sights set on the WTC 2023 final and they will do their very best to outplay Steve Smith's Australia

  • Mar 01, 2023 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    India XI

    Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

  • Mar 01, 2023 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Australia XI

    Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

  • Mar 01, 2023 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    India opt to bat

    Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bat first in the Holkar Stadium, Indore. India are 1-0 up in the series and this is a perfect chance for them to score big in the 1st innings and take an advantage early

  • Mar 01, 2023 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    KL Rahul rested

    The Indian team has finally taken the call and has rested KL Rahul. Shubman Gill comes in and he will open the batting for team India

  • Mar 01, 2023 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    We are underway

    Feels like a really long back after the Delhi Test match. A lot happened after the second Test match that was played in Delhi. Pat Cummins and David Warner have flown back to Australia. Cummins is attending his ailing mother, whereas David Warner has sustained a dangerous blow to his elbow and has been ruled out. Australia are still sweating on Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green's fitness and they certainly need to step up considering how the situation is for the Aussies. Smith will operate as the stand-in skipper for Australia. India on the other hand a massive call to take. KL Rahul has been receiving a lot of flak for his dismal performances and it will be interesting to see if Shubman Gill gets a nod to open the innings ahead of Rahul.

