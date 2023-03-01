 IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: IND win toss, elect to bat

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bat first in the Holkar Stadium, Indore. India are 1-0 up in the series and this is a perfect chance for them to score big in the 1st innings and take an advantage early
The Indian team has finally taken the call and has rested KL Rahul. Shubman Gill comes in and he will open the batting for team India
Feels like a really long back after the Delhi Test match. A lot happened after the second Test match that was played in Delhi. Pat Cummins and David Warner have flown back to Australia. Cummins is attending his ailing mother, whereas David Warner has sustained a dangerous blow to his elbow and has been ruled out. Australia are still sweating on Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green's fitness and they certainly need to step up considering how the situation is for the Aussies. Smith will operate as the stand-in skipper for Australia. India on the other hand a massive call to take. KL Rahul has been receiving a lot of flak for his dismal performances and it will be interesting to see if Shubman Gill gets a nod to open the innings ahead of Rahul.
