 IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: IND win toss, elect to bat

Feels like a really long back after the Delhi Test match. A lot happened after the second Test match that was played in Delhi. Pat Cummins and David Warner have flown back to Australia. Cummins is attending his ailing mother, whereas David Warner has sustained a dangerous blow to his elbow and has been ruled out. Australia are still sweating on Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green's fitness and they certainly need to step up considering how the situation is for the Aussies. Smith will operate as the stand-in skipper for Australia. India on the other hand a massive call to take. KL Rahul has been receiving a lot of flak for his dismal performances and it will be interesting to see if Shubman Gill gets a nod to open the innings ahead of Rahul.