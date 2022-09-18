IND vs AUS: Can't wait to see Tim David in action - Pat Cummins

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tim David in action for MI (file photo)

Singapore-born Australian Tim David is all set to make his T20I debut for Australia in the upcoming series against India. Pat Cummins expressed his excitement about Tim's inclusion in the team.

Tim caught everyone's attention when five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians picked him for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

"We are here in Mohali, we just had our first training session as a team out there on the oval. Really good session, Great to see the new face, on his first ever Aussie tour -- Tim David around. He hit a lot of long balls. I can't wait to see him in action," Cummins said.

The reigning T20I champions will take on India in a three-match series beginning here on Tuesday.

"Great to be back in India for the first time since COVID. Can't wait to see all the fans. They are always crazy over here.

Hopefully some packed stadiums here, It's always a lot of fun. You feel like a billion people are watching, so I can't wait for it."

While star player Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out because of a side strain, the 26-year-old Tim looks set for his Australian debut.

In a forgettable season where MI finished at the bottom of the table, David showed glimpses of his power-hitting, scoring 186 runs at a strike rate of 216.28.

Terming him the "X factor", the Australian Test skipper further said: "(He) goes about it slightly differently, so look forward to it."

"Great to see David get his chance. He has been right up there with the best in the world, batting in the middle-order of T20 cricket is a really tough spot to bat," Cummins later said in a virtual media interaction.

"You see most run-scorers are opening the batting or batting in the top-order. It is hard to be consistent when there are spin bowlers bowling and he has been fantastic. If he gets his chance, hopefully he can continue doing what he has been doing in the domestic T20 league," he added.

He also spoke about Virat Kohli's return to form and its impact on the upcoming game.

"I saw Virat Kohli, he scored a hundred, yeah he's a class player, he was always going to return to form at some point in time. He's going to be a challenge this next week," Cummins added.

