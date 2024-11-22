Why is Shubman Gill not playing 1st Test against Australia in Perth? BCCI provides update

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill was unavailable for selection for the first Test against Australia in Perth

India handed a couple of debuts on the morning of the first Test of the five-match series in Perth against Australia. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana became India's Test players No 315 and 316 with the team management putting their faith in the bowling all-rounders in the Australian conditions. However, those were not the only surprising picks as India decided to go without both Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, a sight not often seen in Indian cricket in Test matches.

India were also without their regular No 3 Shubman Gill, who was hit on his hand during training. Gill, thankfully didn't have a fracture, but had his thumb plastered when he was training with the team on the eve of the Perth Test. With Devdutt Padikkal slotting straight into the XI after being added into the squad as cover at No 3, BCCI provided an update on Gill.

"Shubman Gill sustained a left thumb injury during Day 2 of match simulation at The WACA. He was not considered for selection for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress on a daily basis," BCCI wrote on X (previously Twitter). India were without three of their first-choice players in skipper Rohit Sharma, Gill and Mohammed Shami, who is expected to join the squad at some stage in the series.

Padikkal, however, had a forgettable return to Test cricket as he recorded a 23-ball duck. After India opted to bat first, Australian pacers were relentless in their pursuit as both the left-handers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Padikkal were dismissed for ducks. KL Rahul started well but Australian bowlers were ruling the roost having gotten Virat Kohli out cheaply as well for just five.

India's playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj