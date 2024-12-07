IND vs AUS: Australia torment India in twilight period after Travis Head's bashing on Day 2 of Adelaide Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Australia Day 2 of 2nd Test in Adelaide on December 7, 2024

Australia dominated all three sessions on Day 2 to take complete control of the second Test match against India on Saturday. Travis Head registered a brilliant hundred to take Australia's lead to 157 and then bowlers picked 5 wickets to stumble India's second innings to 128 at the end of Day 2 at Adelaide Oval.

India trailed by 29 runs with just five wickets in hand when the umpires called a day. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland picked two wickets each in the twilight session to topple India's top order and put Australia in a dominant position to level the series ahead of Day 3.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets each to bowl out Australia to 337 but the lead of 157 put the travelling side under pressure in the last session. Australia's pace trio fancied themselves with a new pink ball and tormented India's top order with swing and seam.

Earlier on Day 2, Australia resumed their innings from 86 for 1 with Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney taking the charge. Bumrah made an early impact by dismissing McSweeney and Steve Smith in quick succession, raising India's hopes to cut Australia's lead short but Travis Head has different plans at his home ground.

Head and Labuschagne added 65 runs for the fourth wicket to give Australia a lead in their first innings. Head didn't hold himself back from playing risky and aggressive cricket and went on to smash his own fastest-ever day-night Test hundred record in just 111 balls.

Head top-scored with 140 off 141 balls which was more than enough to take Australia's total to 337 and a lead to 157. Labuschagne, who held the fort for Australia on the opening day, scored a crucial 64 runs off 141 balls.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.