IND vs AUS: After denying top spot in Test cricket, Australia snatch World No.1 ODI crown from India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia became NO.1 ODI team after beating India.

IND vs AUS: Days after denying the Indian cricket team a chance to go on top of the test rankings, Australia snatched the World No.1 ODI crown away from India. Steve Smith's Australia defeated Rohit Sharma's men in the three-match ODI series when they edged past the Men in Blue in the third ODI in Chennai by 21 runs. This was India's first series loss after winning 25 successive series across formats at home.

When Australia bagged the ODI series by 2-1, they took the top spot in the ODI rankings away from India. Going into the match, the Men in Blue were the No.1 side in the world with 114 rating points, 2 more than the Aussies. But a win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium took Australia to 113.286 ratings as compared to India's 112.638.

Australia kept Test No.1 spot

The Indian Cricket Team managed to win the Border Gavaskar series for a record fourth consecutive time. The Indian side clinched the four-match series by 2-1 and qualified for the WTC final as Sri Lanka failed to get a favourable result. But the Indian team had a chance to create history and become the World No.1 team in all three formats. At the commencement of the Border Gavaskar series, India were No.1 in T20I and ODIs. If they would have won the test series against Australia by a margin of 2-0 or more, they would have become the World No.1 Test team.

India would then have become the first team in the history of men's cricket to take the top spot in rankings of all three formats at the same time. But after winning the first two test matches, India lost the third in Indore and managed to draw the last in Ahmedabad. This kept Australia on top of the test chart with 122 rating points and India sit second with 119 ratings. India are now the No.1 team in T20I cricket only and they are second in both- ODIs and Test cricket.

Latest Cricket News