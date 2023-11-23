IND vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE: India and Australia kick off series opener with T20 World Cup 2024 in sight

IND vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE: India and Australia kick off series opener with T20 World Cup 2024 in sightIndia vs Australia Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Indian side suffered a disappointing loss against Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 final and now shifts focus to T20I cricket with a five-match series lined up against the mighty Aussies. Suryakumar Yadav is leading the fresh attack with only Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishan only players coming from the World Cup. The focus will be on the team's response to loss in the final and how they perform with the upcoming T20I World Cup in mind.