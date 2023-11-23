IND vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE: India and Australia kick off series opener with T20 World Cup 2024 in sight

Thursday, November 23, 2023
     
After a dramatic ending to their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, the Men in Blue will be seeking a quick return to winning ways with a five-match T20I series against Australia at home. Suryakumar Yadav leads the much-changed Indian side while Matthew Wade returns as captain for the travelling side.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2023 17:47 IST
India vs Australia Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Indian side suffered a disappointing loss against Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 final and now shifts focus to T20I cricket with a five-match series lined up against the mighty Aussies. Suryakumar Yadav is leading the fresh attack with only Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishan only players coming from the World Cup. The focus will be on the team's response to loss in the final and how they perform with the upcoming T20I World Cup in mind. 

Live updates :IND vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE

  • Nov 23, 2023 5:47 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India's Probable XI

    Surykumar Yadav faces a positive headache today as three players Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal bidding for the openers' role. It will be interesting to see if India start with two spinners or a three-spin attack with Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel available for the selection. 

    India's probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krisha, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

  • Nov 23, 2023 5:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Last T20I match in Visakhapatnam

    India thrashed South Africa by 48 runs in the last T20I match played at Visakhapatnam's Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in June 2022. However, Australia beat India in their only T20I game at this venue in February 2019. In 3 T20I match played here, India have won two and lost one.

  • Nov 23, 2023 5:23 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India beat Australia in the last T20I series

    India holds an impressive head-to-head record against Australia in the recent T20Is with three wins in the latest five encounters. India also beat Australia in the last three-match T20I series at home in September 2022 with Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel making the difference. 

  • Nov 23, 2023 4:56 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Squads

    India T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Jitesh Sharma (wk)

    Australia T20I Squad: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Aaron Hardie, Kane Richardson

  • Nov 23, 2023 4:48 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live blog for the India vs Australia 1st T20I game today. 

    Stay tuned for timely updates and scores as the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team takes on Australia in the series opener at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. 

