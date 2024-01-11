Thursday, January 11, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma becomes oldest player to captain India in T20Is; surpasses Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma becomes oldest player to captain India in T20Is; surpasses Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma became the oldest Indian captain in T20Is after he took the field in the first match of the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan. Rohit left behind the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni on the list as he returned to T20Is after 14 months.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: January 11, 2024 23:21 IST
Rohit Sharma made a return to T20Is for India after a gap
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma made a return to T20Is for India after a gap of 14 months

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma returned to T20Is after a long gap of 14 months. Rohit last played a T20 for India back in November 2022, the semi-final of the T20 World Cup and since then he and Virat Kohli, the two senior pros preferred ODIs since there was a 50-over World Cup on priority. However, with another T20 World Cup in sight, both of them returned and as he took the field in the series opener against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday, January 11, he became the oldest player to lead India in the shortest format.

Rohit at 36 years and 256 days broke Shikhar Dhawan's record, who at 35 years and 236 days led India in his final T20I back in 2021. MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian captain is in third place at 35 years and 52 days, who played his final match as captain of India in T20Is in 2016.

Oldest captains of India in T20Is

Rohit Sharma - 36 years 256 days

Shikhar Dhawan - 35 years 236 days
MS Dhoni - 35 years 52 days
Suryakumar Yadav - 33 years 91 days
Virat Kohli - 33 years 03 days

Related Stories
WATCH: Rohit Sharma loses his cool, gives Gill mouthful after getting run out on duck on T20I return

WATCH: Rohit Sharma loses his cool, gives Gill mouthful after getting run out on duck on T20I return

All-round Shivam Dube, miser Axar power India to comfortable win in chilly Mohali; take 1-0 lead

All-round Shivam Dube, miser Axar power India to comfortable win in chilly Mohali; take 1-0 lead

SL vs ZIM: Seven wonders from returning Wanindu Hasaranga guide Sri Lanka to ODI series win

SL vs ZIM: Seven wonders from returning Wanindu Hasaranga guide Sri Lanka to ODI series win

So far, 13 players have led India in T20Is and the age group ranges from 24 to 36, which shows the versatility of the format. 

As Rohit returned to T20Is, he had a bittersweet outing given he was run out for a duck while batting, however, his team won the match and like he admitted, that was the most important thing. Shivam Dube with his all-round show scoring an unbeaten 60 off 40 with the bat and taking a wicket with the ball, helped India chase down 159 runs in the series opener against Afghanistan. India took a 1-0 lead in the series with the second game to be played in Indore on Sunday, January 14.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News