IND vs AFG pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados play?

IND vs AFG pitch report: India will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 when they take on Afghanistan in their first match of the Super 8 round in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday, June 20.

India registered three impressive wins and saw their last first-round league-stage game getting abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain. Rohit Sharma's men will be playing their first match of the ninth edition of the tournament in the West Indies and are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.

On the other hand, After recording three big wins in the first three matches, Afghanistan suffered a huge 104-run defeat against West Indies in their last game. Afghanistan will target their maiden T20I win against India having lost seven times in eight meetings.

IND vs AFG, Kensington Oval Pitch Report

Kensington Oval provides a balanced surface in T20 cricket with a good amount of help for big hitters and wicket-taking bowlers. In five matches of this World Cup played here, the first two washed away due to rain and the last three proved helpful for the batters. Australia scored the first of only two 200-plus totals in this tournament at this venue and fans can expect another high-scoring clash on Thursday.

Bridgetown, Barbados venue T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 47

Matches won batting first: 30

Matches won bowling first: 14

Average first innings score: 138

Average second innings score: 125

Highest total scored: 224/5 by West Indies vs England

Highest score chased: 172/6 by West Indies vs England

Lowest total recorded: 43/10 by West Indies women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 106/8 by Australia women vs New Zealand women

IND vs AFG​ probable playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.