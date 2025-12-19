IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live cricket Score: India lose Ayush Mhatre early in chase in Dubai IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live cricket Score: India look to chase down 139 in the semifinal against Sri Lanka to make their way into the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2025. The Indian bowlers starred in the first innings in the rain-hit game.

New Delhi: IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live cricket Score: India have managed to restrict Sri Lanka for 138/8 in the rain-hit semifinal of the U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The Indian bowlers starred to keep the lid on the Sri Lankan batters.