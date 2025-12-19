Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live cricket Score: India lose Ayush Mhatre early in chase in Dubai

IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live cricket Score: India lose Ayush Mhatre early in chase in Dubai

IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live cricket Score: India look to chase down 139 in the semifinal against Sri Lanka to make their way into the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2025. The Indian bowlers starred in the first innings in the rain-hit game.

India look to make it to the final.
India look to make it to the final. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live cricket Score: India have managed to restrict Sri Lanka for 138/8 in the rain-hit semifinal of the U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The Indian bowlers starred to keep the lid on the Sri Lankan batters. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
U 19 Asia Cup India U 19 Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\