IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live cricket Score: India have managed to restrict Sri Lanka for 138/8 in the rain-hit semifinal of the U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The Indian bowlers starred to keep the lid on the Sri Lankan batters.
IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live cricket Score: India lose Ayush Mhatre early in chase in Dubai
IND U19 vs SL U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live cricket Score: India look to chase down 139 in the semifinal against Sri Lanka to make their way into the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2025. The Indian bowlers starred in the first innings in the rain-hit game.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Bombay HC grants bail to NCP leader Manikrao Kokate in 1995 cheating case, suspends sentence
-
Delhi air pollution: Nearly 2,800 vehicles denied fuel as 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive underway
-
Lightning strikes Burj Khalifa, Dubai crown prince shares jaw-dropping visuals | WATCH
-
Nagpur: Three workers killed as tower collapses at Avada solar plant in Butibori industrial area
Advertisement
Advertisement