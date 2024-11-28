IND vs PAK U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024: When and where to watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India U19 vs Pakistan U19.

The most eagerly awaited fixture of the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup is just a few hours away as India prepare to take on arch-rivals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Saturday (November 30). It will be the campaign opener for both teams.

Notably, eight teams are participating in the tournament - India, Pakistan, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

India will play Japan in their second fixture on Monday, December 2 in Sharjah. They will meet the last edition's runners-up UAE in their last group-stage game on Wednesday, December 4 in Sharjah.

ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup Live Streaming and Broadcast details

When will India play Pakistan in the U19 Men's Asia Cup?

India will take on Pakistan in the third match of the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup on Saturday, November 30.

When will India vs Pakistan U19 Men's Asia Cup start?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Men's Asia Cup match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan U19 Men's Asia Cup match on TV?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Men's Asia Cup match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan U19 Men's Asia Cup match online?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Men's Asia Cup match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

India U19 Squad for Asia Cup 2024:

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar

Pakistan U19 Squad for Asia Cup 2024:

Saad Baig (captain, wicket-keeper), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Faham-ul-Haq, Farhan Yousuf, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Riazullah, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib and Usman Khan

Non-travelling reserves:

Rizwanullah and Yahya bin Abdul Rehman