IND M vs WI M IML 2025 final live telecast: When and where to watch IML final on TV, online? With the stage set for the summit clash of the ongoing International Masters League 2025, let us have a look at where to watch details of the upcoming clash.

The stage is set for the summit clash of the International Masters League 2025. India Masters will be taking on the West Indies Masters in the final of the competition at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on March 16.

It is interesting to note that both India and the West Indies were in exceptional form throughout the IML 2025. Led by Sachin Tendulkar, India Masters finished in second place in the standings after they won four out of the five matches that they played.

On the other hand, the West Indies Masters were placed fourth in the standings after they won three games and lost two in the five matches that they played. Interestingly, India and the West Indies locked horns in an exciting clash in the group stages, where India registered an emphatic win. The side will once again hope for a similar outcome in the upcoming game as well.

Ahead of the final, here are the live-streaming details of the India vs. West Indies final.

When will the India Masters vs West Indies Masters, International Masters League 2025 final take place?

India Masters vs West Indies Masters, International Masters League 2025, will be held on the 16th of March, Sunday.

Where will India Masters vs West Indies Masters, International Masters League 2025 final take place?

The India Masters vs. West Indies Masters, International Masters League 2025 final will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

When will India Masters vs West Indies Masters, International Masters League 2025 final start?

The India Masters vs. West Indies Masters, International Masters League 2025 final will start at 7:30 PM (IST), with the toss at 7:00 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India Masters vs. West Indies Masters, International Masters League 2025 final on TV?

The live telecast of the India Masters vs. West Indies Masters, International Masters League 2025 final will be available on the Colours Cineplex and Colours Cineplex Superhits channels in India.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India Masters vs West Indies Masters, International Masters League 2025 final online?

Live streaming of the India Masters vs. West Indies Masters, International Masters League 2025 final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Masters Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

West Indies Masters Squad: Brian Lara (c), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best