Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
  IND-C vs SA-C WCL 2024 Live Score: India Champions meet South Africa in decider clash for semi-final spot
IND-C vs SA-C WCL 2024 Live Score: Indian Champions suffered a big loss against Australia in their last game but remain the favourites to reach the semi-final regardless of the result against South Africa Champions due to a superior net run rate.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2024 20:44 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV IND-C vs SA-C WCL 2024 Live Score and Updates

India Champions and South Africa Champions will clash in the last game of the group stages of the World Championship of Legends 2024 in Northampton on Wednesday. Both teams are battling for the semi-final spot in the 15th match of the first edition of the tournament in England.

Yuvraj Singh's India Champions are coming in this fixture after a heavy 23-run loss against Australia while South Africa Champions thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets by chasing down a 211-run target with ease. 

Live Scorecard

 

  • Jul 10, 2024 8:44 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs SA-C WCL 2024 Live Updates: Squads

    India Champions Squad: Yuvraj Singh (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Anureet Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, RP Singh, Rahul Shukla, Vinay Kumar, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Rahul Sharma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

    South Africa Champions Squad: Jacques Kallis (c), Richard Levi (wk), Neil McKenzie, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ashwell Prince, Justin Ontong, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, Charl Langeveldt, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Ryan McLaren, Rory Kleinveldt, Makhaya Ntini, Herschelle Gibbs.

  • Jul 10, 2024 8:42 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs SA-C WCL 2024 Live Coverage: South Africa Preview

    After three successive defeats, Jacques Kallis-led South Africa Champions pulled off a dominant win over group-stage leaders Pakistan to remain alive in the semifinal race. Sarel Erwee smashed an unbeaten century and Jacques Snyman scored quickfire 82* to help the Proteas chase down a 211-run target with nine wickets and nine balls remaining.

    With a net run rate of -2.439, South Africa need wonders to finish in the top four even if they pull two points against India Champions today.

  • Jul 10, 2024 8:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs SA-C WCL 2024 Live Coverage: India Preview

    Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions suffered a 23-run defeat while chasing a 200-run target against Australia in their last game and slipped to fourth place in the points table. With two wins in four matches, India are likely to finish in top four due to their superior net run rate.

  • Jul 10, 2024 8:33 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs SA-C WCL 2024 Live Coverage: Points Table

    India need a point to secure a semi-final spot today.

    Standing Teams P W L NR Points NRR
    1 Pakistan 5 4 1 0 8 1.644
    2 Australia 4 3 1 0 6 2.344
    3 West Indies 4 2 2 0 4 -0.640
    4 India 4 2 2 0 4 -0.826
    5 England 5 1 4 0 2 -0.746
    6 South Africa 4 1 3 0 2 -2.439

     

  • Jul 10, 2024 8:23 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs SA-C WCL 2024 Live Coverage: Kick-off at 9 pm

  • Jul 10, 2024 8:22 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs SA-C WCL 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to today's World Championship of Legends 2024 game in Northampton.

    India Champions and South Africa Champions are facing off each other with a semi-final berth up for grabs. After a big loss against Australia in the last match, India find themselves in the fourth spot in the points table with two wins in four games.

    South Africa registered a dominant win against Pakistan Champions in their last match to remain alive in the semi-final race but are facing a near-impossible task to secure the top-four finish due to a comparatively poor net run rate. 

