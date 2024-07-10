IND-C vs SA-C WCL 2024 Live Score: India Champions meet South Africa in decider clash for semi-final spot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND-C vs SA-C WCL 2024 Live Score and Updates

IND-C vs SA-C WCL Live Score: India Champions vs South Africa Champions, World Championship of Legends 2024 Live Match Updates

India Champions and South Africa Champions will clash in the last game of the group stages of the World Championship of Legends 2024 in Northampton on Wednesday. Both teams are battling for the semi-final spot in the 15th match of the first edition of the tournament in England.

Yuvraj Singh's India Champions are coming in this fixture after a heavy 23-run loss against Australia while South Africa Champions thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets by chasing down a 211-run target with ease.