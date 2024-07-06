Saturday, July 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND-C vs PAK-C WCL 2024 Live Score: Yuvraj Singh wins toss, India Champions opt to bowl vs Pakistan Champions

IND-C vs PAK-C WCL 2024 Live Score: Yuvraj Singh wins toss, India Champions opt to bowl vs Pakistan Champions

IND-C vs PAK-C WCL 2024 Live Score: India Champions meet Pakistan Champions in their third group game of the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2024. Both India and Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament and will look to keep their run going. Follow for the latest updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2024 20:56 IST
India Champions meet Pakistan Champions.
Image Source : INDIA TV India Champions meet Pakistan Champions.

IND-C vs PAK-C WCL Live Score: India Champions vs Pakistan Champions World Championship of Legends 2024, telecast, score

IND-C vs PAK-C WCL 2024 Live Score: Arch rivals India and Pakistan meet each other on a pretty senior level as the retired stars have a go at each other in the World Championship of Legends 2024. India Champions and Pakistan Champions have been unbeaten in the ongoing group stage of the tournament with both the teams registering wins in their opening two matches. India defeated England and West Indies Champions in their first two fixtures, while Pakistan got the better of Australia and Windies Champions in their initial two games.

Indian stars Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan among others would be the players to keep an eye on, while Younis Khan(c), Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi will be the ones to keep a tab on from Pakistan's side. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement