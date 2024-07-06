IND-C vs PAK-C WCL 2024 Live Score: Yuvraj Singh wins toss, India Champions opt to bowl vs Pakistan Champions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Champions meet Pakistan Champions.

IND-C vs PAK-C WCL Live Score: India Champions vs Pakistan Champions World Championship of Legends 2024, telecast, score

IND-C vs PAK-C WCL 2024 Live Score: Arch rivals India and Pakistan meet each other on a pretty senior level as the retired stars have a go at each other in the World Championship of Legends 2024. India Champions and Pakistan Champions have been unbeaten in the ongoing group stage of the tournament with both the teams registering wins in their opening two matches. India defeated England and West Indies Champions in their first two fixtures, while Pakistan got the better of Australia and Windies Champions in their initial two games.

Indian stars Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan among others would be the players to keep an eye on, while Younis Khan(c), Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi will be the ones to keep a tab on from Pakistan's side. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard