Friday, July 12, 2024
     
IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Score: India Champions meet in-form Australia in mega semi-final clash

IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Score: India Champions suffered a heavy defeat against South Africa in their last game and enter the semi-final against Australia with three successive defeats. Australia Champions thrashed West Indies in their last game to top the points table.

Written By : Kumar Rupesh Edited By : Sumeet Kavthale
New Delhi
Updated on: July 12, 2024 20:39 IST
IND-C vs AUS-C WCL Live Score and Match Updates
Image Source : INDIA IND-C vs AUS-C WCL Live Score and Match Updates

IND-C vs AUS-C WCL: India Champions vs Australia Champions, World Championship of Legends 2024 Live Match Updates & Highlights

India Champions and Australia Champions are set to clash in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends 2024 on Friday, July 12. Both teams are set to kick off their rivalry with some of the biggest legends of the game taking the field at County Ground in Northampton.

Yuvraj Singh's India Champions are struggling for form with three successive defeats in their group-stage games. India Champions suffered a big 54-run defeat against South Africa in the last match while Australia thrashed West Indies by 55 after posting a big total of 274 at the same venue.

Live updates :IND-C vs AUS-C WCL Live Score and Match Updates

  • Jul 12, 2024 8:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Updates: What happened in last India Champions vs Australia Champions game?

    Both India and Australia met in their third respective group-stage game where the former recorded an impressive 23-run win.

    Dan Christian smashed 69 runs off 33 balls and Shaun Marsh added 41 runs to help Australia Champions post a big total of 199 while batting first. 

    India Champions witnessed an early collapse but Yusuf Pathan smashed 78 runs off 48 balls to make a balanced contest. 

    Nathan Coulter-Nile and Peter Siddle picked two wickets each to restrict India to 176 in 20 overs. 

     

  • Jul 12, 2024 8:26 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Updates: Australia Champions Preview

    Australia Champions finished their group-stage campaign with a stunning 55-run win while defending a huge total of 275 against West Indies Champions.

    Brett Lee-led Australian side registered four wins and one loss in five games to the points table. 

  • Jul 12, 2024 8:25 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Updates: India Champions Preview

    India Champions kicked off their WCL 2024 campaign with two impressive wins but suffered three consecutive defeats to finish fourth in the points table.

    India defeated West Indies and England but suffered heartbreaking losses against the likes of Pakistan and Australia. 

    In their last game, India were restricted to 156 while chasing a big target of 211 against South Africa.

  • Jul 12, 2024 8:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Updates: 1st semi-final score and update

    Meanwhile, Pakistan Champions posted a big total of 198 in the ongoing first semi-final against West Indies. 

    West Indies Champions find themselves on a back foot with 81/4 in 11 overs. 

     

  • Jul 12, 2024 8:11 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Updates: Squads

    India Champions Squad: Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Vinay Kumar, Rahul Shukla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, RP Singh.

    Australia Champions Squad: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting, Tim Paine (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Laughlin, Brett Lee(c), Peter Siddle, Xavier Doherty, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Brad Haddin

  • Jul 12, 2024 8:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Updates: Kick-off at 9 pm

  • Jul 12, 2024 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to today's live coverage of the mega encounter between India Champions and Australia Champions in Northampton.

    Both India and Australia are set to take their famous cricket rivalry to a new level when the legendary cricketers clash in the 2nd semi-final of the World Championship of Legends 2024. 

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

     

