IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Score: India Champions meet in-form Australia in mega semi-final clash

IND-C vs AUS-C WCL: India Champions vs Australia Champions, World Championship of Legends 2024 Live Match Updates & Highlights

India Champions and Australia Champions are set to clash in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends 2024 on Friday, July 12. Both teams are set to kick off their rivalry with some of the biggest legends of the game taking the field at County Ground in Northampton.

Yuvraj Singh's India Champions are struggling for form with three successive defeats in their group-stage games. India Champions suffered a big 54-run defeat against South Africa in the last match while Australia thrashed West Indies by 55 after posting a big total of 274 at the same venue.