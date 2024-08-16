IND A women vs AUS A women 2nd one-day Live Score: India A lose both openers inside the powerplay

Minnu Mani (c), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Shipra Giri (wk), Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Maddy Darke, Katie Mack, Charli Knott, Tahlia McGrath (c), Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Maitlan Brown, Kate Peterson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons
Australia A women have won the toss and elected to field like they did in the first 50-over clash a couple of days ago. India A women scored 249 runs but the hosts overhauled the target without much discomfort and the visitors would hope for a better outing on Friday and look to go big with the bat first up.
India A will be up against Australia A women for the second time in the 50-over series and fifth time on the tour. India A women have been on the wrong side of the result on all four occasions on the tour so far and will hope to turn that around on Friday, August 16 in Mackay. Welcome to our live coverage of the second one-day match between IND A and AUS A.
