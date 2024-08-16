Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India A Women vs Australia A Women 2nd 50-over match Live Score

IND A women vs AUS A women 2nd one-day Live Score: India A lose both openers inside the powerplay

India A women will be in action against Australia A women once again in their attempt towards getting their first win on the board on the ongoing tour. Having lost the three-match T20 series 3-0, the India A women suffered a defeat in the first 50-over match in Mackay as well with the Australia A women's team proving to be too strong for them. With the series on the line, Minnu Mani and Co will be eager to turn their fortunes around on Friday, August 16. Follow the second 50-over match between IND A women and AUS A Women-

Live Match Scorecard