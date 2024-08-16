IND A women vs AUS A women 2nd one-day Live Score: India A lose both openers inside the powerplay

Friday, August 16, 2024
     
India A women will take on Australia A women in the second 50-over match in Mackay on Friday, August 16. It hasn't been a great tour for India A women so far having lost the T20 series 3-0 and the first one-day match quite comfortably but will need to win to stay alive in the 50-over assignment.

India A Women vs Australia A Women 2nd 50-over match Live
India A women will be in action against Australia A women once again in their attempt towards getting their first win on the board on the ongoing tour. Having lost the three-match T20 series 3-0, the India A women suffered a defeat in the first 50-over match in Mackay as well with the Australia A women's team proving to be too strong for them. With the series on the line, Minnu Mani and Co will be eager to turn their fortunes around on Friday, August 16. Follow the second 50-over match between IND A women and AUS A Women-

  • Aug 16, 2024 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can India A women turn it around?

  • Aug 16, 2024 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India A playing XI

    Minnu Mani (c), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Shipra Giri (wk), Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Soppadhandi Yashasri

  • Aug 16, 2024 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A playing XI

    Maddy Darke, Katie Mack, Charli Knott, Tahlia McGrath (c), Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Maitlan Brown, Kate Peterson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons

  • Aug 16, 2024 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women win toss and elect to field

    Australia A women have won the toss and elected to field like they did in the first 50-over clash a couple of days ago. India A women scored 249 runs but the hosts overhauled the target without much discomfort and the visitors would hope for a better outing on Friday and look to go big with the bat first up.

  • Aug 16, 2024 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India A women take on Australia A women in 2nd 50-over match

    India A will be up against Australia A women for the second time in the 50-over series and fifth time on the tour. India A women have been on the wrong side of the result on all four occasions on the tour so far and will hope to turn that around on Friday, August 16 in Mackay. Welcome to our live coverage of the second one-day match between IND A and AUS A.

