  4. 'Important to see Shivam Dube can bowl four overs': India bowling coach ahead of Asia Cup 2025

India kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on September 9. They face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.

Shivam Dube.
Shivam Dube. Image Source : pti
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Multi-skilled and all-rounders remain a key part of India's T20 setup, and bowling coach Morne Morkel feels the likes of Shivam Dube can bowl four overs, which gives the Indian team a cushion when it comes to bowling options. 

"For me, it's always important to see a guy like Shivam that can bowl four overs," Morkel told Indian mediapersons on the sidelines of the team's net session at the ICC Academy.

"I'm always pushing for all-rounders to work hard on both skills. Sometimes guys can get a little bit naughty in practice and focus just on one. Here in this environment, we want to leave no stone unturned," the former Proteas fast bowler said.

More to follow...

