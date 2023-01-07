Follow us on Image Source : MI EMIRATES TWITTER ILT20: Shane Bond & Co get ready for inaugural season as MI Emirates start training in Abu Dhabi

MI Emirates have kickstarted their preparation for the inaugural season of the ILT20 as players and coaching staff have arrived in UAE. The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be the base for the franchise as they try to win the league for the first time of asking. Players such as Imran Tahir, Craig Overton were seen in the training session along with coach Shane Bond.

MI Emirates start preparations

MI Emirates Head Coach, Shane Bond said,” I am feeling privileged to lead the MI Emirates. We have a diverse mix of experienced and young players in our team. Our focus will be to train hard, the energy of the players is impressive and we aim to do our best.”

Players such as Imran Tahir (SA), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Vriitya Aravind (UAE), Craig Overton (England), Will Smeed (England), Samit Patel (England), Bas De Leede (Netherlands), Jordan Thompson (England), Basil Hameed (UAE), Zahoor Khan (UAE), McKenny Clarke (West Indies), Daniel Mousley (England), Tomas Lammonby (England), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Bradley Wheal (Scotland) attended the first training session.

ALSO READ I LIVE AUS vs SA 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Score

What is the format?

MI Emirates will go against Sharjah Warriors in their inaugural ILT20 season on Saturday (January 14) which kickstarts in a week’s time. The first edition of the tournament was originally scheduled to take place during January and February 2022, but it was rescheduled to take place from January 2023, with six teams competing. In June 2022, the league was formally named the International League T20, with the dates for the first season also being confirmed.

Top Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises enrolled to buy the teams as big names like Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians gaining stakes in the league. The first season will kick start on Friday (January 13) while 34 matches will take place in a span of 31 days.

Latest Cricket News