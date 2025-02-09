Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
ILT20 Final Live Score: Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals challenge for maiden title in showdown clash

Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals will have a crack at each other in the final of the ILT20 2025 with a new winner set to be crowned. Defending champions MI Emirates are already out of the tournament and so are the inaugural champions Gulf Giants. Check this space for all the latest updates.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Feb 09, 2025 19:34 IST, Updated : Feb 09, 2025 20:20 IST
Dessert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Live Updates
Image Source : X/ILT20 Dessert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals

Desert Vipers will host Dubai Capitals in the final of the ILT20 2025. After a poor start, Dubai changed fortune with six wins in their last seven games. They have dominated all the teams and most importantly, defeated the Vipers thrice in the tournament - twice in the league stage and once in Qualifier 1. They will carry that confidence into the summit clash. Star batter David Warner is also back and that will help them significantly on the night of the finals.

The Sam Curran-led side, on the other hand, won seven out of ten matches in the league stage. They finished as the league leaders and defeated Sharjah Warriors by seven wickets in Qualifier 2, to progress to the final. 

Teams:

Desert Vipers (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Max Holden, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Azam Khan(w), Dhruv Parashar, Khuzaima Tanveer, David Payne, Nathan Sowter

Impact subs - Ali Naseer, Tanish Suri, Kushal Malla, Michael Jones, Adam Hose, Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood

Dubai Capitals (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Gulbadin Naib, Sam Billings(c), Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Farhan Khan, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Qais Ahmad, Scott Kuggeleijn

Impact Subs - Akif Raja, Khalid Shah, Joe Burns, Brandon McMullen, David Warner, Najibullah Zadran, Olly Stone

Live updates :ILT20 Final Latest Match Updates

  • Feb 09, 2025 8:20 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ILT20 final: End of the 10th over

    The vipers are 76/3 after 10 overs. How many more can they add in the remaining 10? Max Holden still holds the key. Curran needs to play aggressively for the Vipers to post a good total.

  • Feb 09, 2025 8:19 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ILT20 Final: Dan Lawrence departs

    Haider Ali sent Dan Lawrence back to the pavilion. He departed after scoring 10 runs off 10 deliveries. Captain Sam Curran is out in the middle.

  • Feb 09, 2025 8:11 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ILT20 Final: Rovman Powell drops a sitter

    Max Holden gets a lifeline. Rovman Powell dropped a sitter. He tried to clear the ropes against Sikandar Raza but the ball didn't carry. It turned to be a simple catch for Powell but he dropped! What a chance.

  • Feb 09, 2025 8:10 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ILT20 Final: Half-century by Max Holden

    Max Holden completed his half-century in 32 deliveries. Terrific knock under pressure. Despite losing two wickets, Holden didn't compromise and played a brilliant knock against Dubai. All eyes on him.

  • Feb 09, 2025 8:01 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ILT20 Final: End of the powerplay

    The Vipers are 53/2 after the powerplay. Solid start from them after a couple of setbacks. Holden has been key for them, who is now heading for a half-century.

  • Feb 09, 2025 7:54 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ILT20 Final: Rahmanullah Gurbaz departs

    Big blow for the Vipers. Rahmullah Gurbaz departed after scoring just five runs. Obed McCoy once again gave the breakthrough. Gurbaz, after playing a few dots, went for the glory catch but Sam Billings picked up a stunning catch. The vipers are in trouble.

  • Feb 09, 2025 7:52 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ILT20 Final: Steady start from Vipers

    The Vipers are 34/1 after four overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a quiet start, while Holden made 22 runs off 13 deliveries so far. Farhan Khan has been terrific with the ball.

  • Feb 09, 2025 7:41 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ILT20 Final: Alex Hales departs

    Massive wicket for Dubai Capitals. Desert Vipers opener Alex Hales departed for five runs off four deliveries. Obed McCoy clinched the prize wicket in his first ball. Setback for the Vipers. Max Holden joins Gurbaz in the middle.

  • Feb 09, 2025 7:39 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ILT20 Final: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Alex Hales open the show for Vipers

    Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Alex Hales opened the batting for Desert. They would look for a blistering start as the Vipers lost all three matches against the Capitals this season.

  • Feb 09, 2025 7:36 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ILT20 Final: Dubai Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field

    Dubai Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first. Star batter David Warner will play as an Impact Sub.

