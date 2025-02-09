ILT20 Final Live Score: Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals challenge for maiden title in showdown clash

Follow us on Image Source : X/ILT20 Dessert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals

Desert Vipers will host Dubai Capitals in the final of the ILT20 2025. After a poor start, Dubai changed fortune with six wins in their last seven games. They have dominated all the teams and most importantly, defeated the Vipers thrice in the tournament - twice in the league stage and once in Qualifier 1. They will carry that confidence into the summit clash. Star batter David Warner is also back and that will help them significantly on the night of the finals.

The Sam Curran-led side, on the other hand, won seven out of ten matches in the league stage. They finished as the league leaders and defeated Sharjah Warriors by seven wickets in Qualifier 2, to progress to the final.

Teams:

Desert Vipers (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Max Holden, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Azam Khan(w), Dhruv Parashar, Khuzaima Tanveer, David Payne, Nathan Sowter

Impact subs - Ali Naseer, Tanish Suri, Kushal Malla, Michael Jones, Adam Hose, Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood

Dubai Capitals (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Gulbadin Naib, Sam Billings(c), Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Farhan Khan, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Qais Ahmad, Scott Kuggeleijn

Impact Subs - Akif Raja, Khalid Shah, Joe Burns, Brandon McMullen, David Warner, Najibullah Zadran, Olly Stone