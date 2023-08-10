If Ishan Kishan is KL Rahul’s backup in World Cup...: Former pacer wants Team India to make major change

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY Ishan Kishan opened in three ODIs against West Indies and was adjudged the player of the series

A marquee ICC event is approaching and the issue for the Indian team is the same old, the middle-order, specifically No. 4. However, this time the Indian team has been handicapped by the number of injuries and how long it is taking for the players to heal. After the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Team India decided to give a player like Shreyas Iyer an elongated run at No. 4 but Iyer has been out since March due to a back injury and another option in the middle-order, KL Rahul is also on the sidelines due to hamstring injury.

Since both of them underwent respective surgeries, Team India have been tasked with finding backups ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, no less. They have tried the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson in the same positions but none of them have been able to make the spot his own. Now, interestingly, the team management chose to give chances to Ishan Kishan in the West Indies series but as an opener.

Even though Kishan grabbed the chances with both hands, he wasn't tried in the middle-order and uncertainty persists as Iyer reportedly is doubtful for the World Cup as well. Now former India pacer RP Singh has urged the Men in Blue to try playing Ishan Kishan in the middle-order in the Asia Cup if he is KL Rahul's backup as wicketkeeper.

Speaking on JioCinema, Singh said, “According to me, Ishan should play at No. 5 if you see him at No. 5 for the (ODI) World Cup. If KL Rahul is unavailable in the future, Ishan Kishan is his backup option. So he has to learn to play at No. 5.

“When Rohit Sharma comes, Rohit and Shubman Gill will open, although Gill's performance has slightly saddened our hearts. But still if both of them open, where can Ishan Kishan get a place, it is down the order,” he added.

With Asia Cup squad set to be announced in a week's time, the question over Rahul's fitness will be answered as well.

