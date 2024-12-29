'If I have to bowl 20 overs, I will bowl': Starc brushes aside injury concerns ahead of MCG Test showdown

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mitchell Starc.

India and Australia are ready for the final day of this gripping Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. After battling it out for four days, both the teams have not much to separate but the Aussies are clearly ahead after a strong resistance from their lower-order batters and Marnus Labushcagne. The Aussies went to stumps on Day 4 at 228/9 with a lead of 333.

Meanwhile, with Aussies set to bowl for almost the complete Day 5, speedster Mitchell Starc has brushed aside any possible injury concerns over him. Starc was seen clutching his back on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test but had completed his spell. "And we've got 98 overs tomorrow of cricket and we'll see how that plays out. We'll push on. So no, I'm all good for second innings. It's not something that is bothering me," Starc told ABC network after the fourth day's play on Sunday.

"My pace is still up. I still bowled a spell after it and I'm still in the low 140s (kmph), so I'm not concerned. If I need to bowl 20 (overs) tomorrow, I'll bowl 20," he added.

Starc was dismissed early in the second innings for five as he was run out in a mix-up with captain Pat Cummins. Labushcagne has been the top-scorer of Australia's second innings so far. He made 70 after being handed a life from the drop of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

He put up a strong stand of 57 with Cummins for the seventh wicket after the Aussies were reeling at 91/6. Cummins scored a crucial 41, while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon have frustrated India in the final stages of the day. They have put up an unbeaten stand of 55 for the tenth wicket and have kept the visitors on the field for a longer period than they would have expected.

A few thought Australia should have declared and called India to bat. Starc was also asked about the declaration, to which he replied, "You'll have to ask (captain) Pat Cummins. You'll have to ask the brain trust."