WTC Points Table Update after Pakistan's humiliating loss against England in Multan Test

Friday, October 11, 2024
     
Pakistan have not won a single Test match at home since 2022. Shan Masood's wait for his maiden Test win as captain of Pakistan's red-ball team continues after their loss in Multan.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 12:18 IST
Pakistan vs England.
Image Source : AP Pakistan vs England.

Pakistan's slump on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table continues after their loss in the Multan Test to England by an innings and 47 runs. The Shan Masood-led side has also been knocked out of the race to the ICC World Test Championship finals.

 

Updated WTC Points Table after SL vs NZ Test series

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. India 10 7 2 1 86 71.67
2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50
3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.55
4. England 17 9 7 1 93 45.59
5. Bangladesh 7 3 4 0 33 39.29
6. South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89
7. New Zealand 8 3 5 0 36 37.5
8. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52
9. Pakistan 8 2 6 0 16 16.67

 

More to follow.......

