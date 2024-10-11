WTC Points Table Update after Pakistan's humiliating loss against England in Multan Test

Pakistan's slump on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table continues after their loss in the Multan Test to England by an innings and 47 runs. The Shan Masood-led side has also been knocked out of the race to the ICC World Test Championship finals.
Updated WTC Points Table after SL vs NZ Test series
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Draw
|Points
|PCT
|1.
|India
|10
|7
|2
|1
|86
|71.67
|2.
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|90
|62.50
|3.
|Sri Lanka
|9
|5
|4
|0
|60
|55.55
|4.
|England
|17
|9
|7
|1
|93
|45.59
|5.
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|4
|0
|33
|39.29
|6.
|South Africa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|28
|38.89
|7.
|New Zealand
|8
|3
|5
|0
|36
|37.5
|8.
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|20
|18.52
|9.
|Pakistan
|8
|2
|6
|0
|16
|16.67
More to follow.......