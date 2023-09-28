Thursday, September 28, 2023
     
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Australia announce final squad, Marnus Labuschagne replaces star bowler

Marnus Labuschagne is enjoying sensational form in ODIs as he finished the recent series against India with 138 runs in three innings, including a crucial fifty in the third match in Rajkot.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2023 18:59 IST
Australia finalized their team for the ICC World Cup 2023 with one major change to their initial squad on Thursday, September 28. In-form batter Marnus Labuschagne replaced bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar in the 15-member squad after a string of impressive performances in 50-over cricket.

Pat Cummins-led side lost a three-match ODI series against India by 1-2 on Wednesday but their win in the third match in Rajkot boosted their morale ahead of the mega tournament in India. Labuschagne shone with a crucial fifty in Rajkot and finished the series with 138 runs in three innings. He also leads the scoring chart for Australia in ODIs in 2023 but was not a part of the initial team for the World Cup. 

Australia squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

More to follow...

