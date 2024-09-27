ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Matches: Schedule, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/X Jemimah Rodrigues during the training session in UAE

10 Teams will begin their final preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with warm-up fixtures starting on September 28. Pakistan and Scotland will clash in the first warm-up game at 7he Sevens Stadium in Dubai while India women will take on South Africa and West Indies in their two warm-up games.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Schedule

Pakistan vs Scotland, 07:30 PM IST, September 28, Dubai Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 07:30 PM IST, September 28, Dubai Australia vs England, 07:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai India vs West Indies, 07:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 07:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 07:30 PM IST, September 30, Dubai Scotland vs Sri Lanka, 07:30 PM IST, September 30, Dubai India vs South Africa, 07:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai England vs New Zealand, 07:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai Australia vs West Indies, 07:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming and Telecast

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of all 10 Women's T20 World Cup warm-up matches on Star Sports network TV channels in India. Indian-based users can also watch all the games live online on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website.