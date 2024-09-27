ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Matches: Schedule, live streaming and all you need to know

Saturday, September 28, 2024
     
Pakistan women will take on Scotland in the opening warm-up fixture of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE on Saturday, September 28. India will face West Indies and South Africa in their warm-up fixtures for the World Cup starting on October 3.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2024 0:04 IST
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm up schedule
Image Source : ICC/X Jemimah Rodrigues during the training session in UAE

10 Teams will begin their final preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with warm-up fixtures starting on September 28. Pakistan and Scotland will clash in the first warm-up game at 7he Sevens Stadium in Dubai while India women will take on South Africa and West Indies in their two warm-up games. 

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Schedule

  1. Pakistan vs Scotland, 07:30 PM IST, September 28, Dubai 
  2. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 07:30 PM IST, September 28, Dubai
  3. Australia vs England, 07:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai
  4. India vs West Indies, 07:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai
  5. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 07:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai
  6. Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 07:30 PM IST, September 30, Dubai
  7. Scotland vs Sri Lanka, 07:30 PM IST, September 30, Dubai
  8. India vs South Africa, 07:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai
  9. England vs New Zealand, 07:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai
  10. Australia vs West Indies, 07:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai 

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming and Telecast

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of all 10 Women's T20 World Cup warm-up matches on Star Sports network TV channels in India. Indian-based users can also watch all the games live online on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website. 

