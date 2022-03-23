ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia move up

Follow us on Image Source : PHOTO BY HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES Yastika Bhatia of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.

India's Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia moved up to the 10th and 39th spots respectively in the recently-released ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, but skipper Mithali Raj's descent in the batters' chart continued as she dropped to eighth position.

Star opener Mandhana, who played modest knocks of 35, 10 and 30 in India's previous three matches in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, climbed up one place to enter the top 10 with a rating of 663.

Bhatia's impressive run was also reflected in the rankings issued on Tuesday as she moved up eight places to the 39th spot. The left-hander had scored back-to-back half centuries against Australia and Bangladesh in India's previous two games.

Mithali, who has slipped five places in the past two weeks, has dropped one more spot to be joint eighth alongside New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite.

The Indian skipper got some respite from her wretched ODI form when she scored 68 against Australia but was out for a duck in her next innings in India's 110-run win over Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Australia's Alyssa Healy (730) still leads the way in the ODI batting rankings, though the wicket-keeper has quite a few players closing down on the number one spot, with a number of chasers being her Australian teammates.

Beth Mooney (2nd spot) is the best of the rest, jumping two places to a rating of 725 after scores of 30 not out and 28 not out, providing stability in Australia's middle order.

Compatriots Meg Lanning (715) and Rachael Haynes (712) have also risen to fourth and fifth positions respectively, with South African Laura Wolvaardt's fine start to the tournament reflected in a two-spot rise to third.

In the bowlers' chart, India pacer Pooja Vastrakar has risen 13 spots and is currently placed 56th while veteran Jhulan Goswami dropped a rung to be seventh. However, Goswami's recent cameos with the bat have moved her two places to ninth in the all-rounders' list, while Deepti Sharma, who was dropped from the playing XI in India's last two games, has moved down to seventh.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone (773) continues to occupy the top spot among bowlers, well above fellow left-arm tweaker Jess Jonassen (726), who remains in the second position.

South African quicks take up fourth, fifth and sixth places, with Shabnim Ismail edging past Marizanne Kapp. Ayabonga Khaka's two-place jump means she leapfrogs Goswami and Ellyse Perry, an indication that the Proteas' bowling success has been a collective.

Kate Cross has moved up three spots into the top 10 (623), with England teammate Anya Shrubsole climbing four places to 11th. New Zealand quick Jess Kerr leapt six places to 21st, while Pakistan bowlers Nida Dar (up five spots to 24th) and Anam Amin (up two spots to 31st) also enjoyed success.