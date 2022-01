ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule: Dates, venues and timings; all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ICC The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup trophy in the display. The tournament will be held between January 14-5 February.

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule

The 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup will be held in the West Indies between January 14-5 February with 16 teams taking part in the mega event. In what will be the 14th edition of the U-19 Cricket World Cup, the tournament comprises of 48 ODIs and will be played in Antigua, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Trinidad with Antigua hosting the final.

Here's the full schedule of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022.

Jan 14, Fri

West Indies U19 vs Australia U19, 1st Match, Group D

Providence Stadium, Guyana 7:30 PM

Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19, 2nd Match, Group D

Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown 7:30 PM

Jan 15, Sat

India U19 vs South Africa U19, 4th Match, Group B

Providence Stadium, Guyana 7:30 PM

Pakistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19, 6th Match, Group C

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:30 PM

Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19, 5th Match, Group B

Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown 7:30 PM

Canada U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 3rd Match, Group A

Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre 7:30 PM

Jan 16, Sun

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19, 7th Match, Group A

Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts 7:30 PM

Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 8th Match, Group C

Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin 7:30 PM

Jan 17, Mon

West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19, 9th Match, Group D

Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts 7:30 PM

Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 10th Match, Group D

Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre 7:30 PM

Jan 18, Tue

Afghanistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19, 13th Match, Group C Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin 7:30 PM

South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19, 12th Match, Group B

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:30 PM

England U19 vs Canada U19, 11th Match, Group A

Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts 7:30 PM

Jan 19, Wed

India U19 vs Ireland U19, 15th Match, Group B

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7:30 PM

Australia U19 vs Scotland U19, 14th Match, Group D

Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre 7:30 PM

Jan 20, Thu

Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19, 19th Match, Group C

Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin 7:30 PM

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19, 18th Match, Group C

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7:30 PM

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19, 17th Match, Group A

Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre 7:30 PM

England U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 16th Match, Group A

Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts 7:30 PM

Jan 21, Fri

West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 20th Match, Group D

Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre 7:30 PM

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19, 21st Match, Group B

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7:30 PM

Jan 22, Sat

India U19 vs Uganda U19, 23rd Match, Group B

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7:30 PM

Bangladesh U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 22nd Match, Group A

Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts 7:30 PM

Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 24th Match, Group C

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:30 PM

Jan 25, Tue

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 1 (A3 v B4)

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 2 (B3 v A4)

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7:30 PM

Jan 26, Wed

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final (A1 v B2)

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 3 (C3 v D4)

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 4 (D3 v C4)

Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin 7:30 PM

Jan 27, Thu

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 4 (D1 v C2)

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 7:30 PM

Jan 28, Fri

TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1

Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 1

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 3 (C1 v D2)

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 7:30 PM

Jan 29, Sat

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 2 (B1 v A2)

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 2

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:30 PM

Jan 30, Sun

TBC vs TBC, 13th Place Playoff

Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, 15th Place Playoff

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 7:30 PM

Jan 31, Mon

TBC vs TBC, Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Final

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, 11th Place Playoff

Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin 7:30 PM

Feb 01, Tue

TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 1

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 7:30 PM

Feb 02, Wed

TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 2

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 7:30 PM

Feb 03, Thu

TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, 7th Place Playoff

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 7:30 PM

Feb 04, Fri

TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Playoff

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 7:30 PM

Feb 05, Sat

TBC vs TBC, Final

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

7:30 PM

*All Timings are in IST