ICC Test rankings update: Harry Brook replaces Yashasvi Jaiswal at No.2, Marco Jansen storms into top 10

Yashasvi Jaiswal lost his world No.2 place in the updated ICC men's Test batting rankings on Wednesday. Despite scoring a big hundred in the first Test match against Australia, the Indian opener lost his position to England's Harry Brook.

The English youngster also registered a brilliant knock of 171 in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch to jump two places up to the second position in the men's batting rankings. Joe Root maintained his top position with the highest ratings of 895 while Kane Willamson held his No.3 position after 154 runs in 2 innings in Christchurch.

ICC men's Test batting rankings

Joe Root - 895 ratings Harry Brook (+2) - 864 ratings Kane Williamson - 830 ratings Yashasvi Jaiswal (-2) - 825 ratings Daryl Mitchell - 753 ratings

Meanwhile, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah held on to his top spot in the Test bowling with 883 ratings. Australian captain Pat Cummins witnessed a one-spot jump to the 5th position in the only change while Marco Jansen made the biggest impact in the top 10 rankings.

The South African pacer, who took 11 wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Durban, jumped 19 places up to claim the No.9 position in the updated ICC men's Test bowling rankings.

ICC men's Test bowling rankings

Jasprit Bumrah - 883 ratings Kagiso Rabada - 865 ratings Josh Hazlewood - 860 ratings Ravichandran Ashwin - 807 ratings Pat Cummins (+1) - 796 ratings

ICC men's Test all-rounder rankings