ICC suspends USA Cricket Board, but no impact on participation for T20 World Cup 2026 The USA have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 after reaching the Super Eight stage in the previous edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, the ICC has suspended the USA Cricket Board.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to suspend the USA Cricket Board, which signals an overhaul of the leadership and governance in one of the emerging markets in the sport.

While the International body did not give a reason for the suspension, the suspension comes a little over two months after the ICC had granted a time period of three months to the USA board to conduct "free and fair elections".

The Board had also reiterated that the USAC would remain "on notice", which it has been on since July 2024. "USA Cricket is currently Non-compliant with ICC Associate Member Membership Criteria 2.2(b)(i) (governance structure) and 2.2 (b)(ii) (administrative and executive structure) and is at risk of being placed 'On Notice'," the ICC had said in a note that it sent to the members that attended the ICC's AGM in July.

Notably, the suspension does not affect the USA's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 that will take place in India and Sri Lanka. Moreover, the suspension does not have an impact on cricket being part of the 2028 Olympic Games.

The USAC received a three-month reprieve, which came close to the ICC drawing a "roadmap" to facilitate the board to secure its national governing body (NGB) status, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The status is compulsory for all the sports that were added to the roster of the Los Angeles Games.

Meanwhile, as per ESPNCricinfo, USAC chairman Venu Pisike said that the board has not received any communication from the International Board over the suspension.The

USA have directly qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 by virtue of making it to the Super Eight stage of the tournament at home and Caribbean last year. They had famously defeated Pakistan in the group stage in a Super Over.