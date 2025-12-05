ICC slaps fine on Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman for breaching ICC code of conduct, Know what happened ICC has fined Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman for breaching the ICC code of conduct during the final of the recently concluded tri-series against Sri Lanka. One demerit point has also been added to Fakhar's disciplinary record.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman after he was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the final of the recently concluded tri-series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Pakistan lifted the trophy by winning the final comfortably. However, there was controversy during the match when the hosts were denied a wicket after Fakhar took a brilliant catch running behind.

The incident happened in the 19th over of the innings when Dasun Shanaka edged the ball that flew towards short third man. Fakhar Zaman ran back and timed his jump perfectly pouched it safely with both hands. However, after landing on the ground, the third umpire felt that the ball had touched the ground and hence, he adjudged the batter not out.

Fakhar's furious reaction to the decision

The decision left Fakhar furious and made his disappointment clear to the umpire. Moreover, Pakistan players, including Fakhar Zaman, also mocked the third umpire on the very next ball after Shaheen Afridi castled Shanaka.

Accordingly, Zaman was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match." Hence, he has been fined 10% of his match fee and one demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record.

The sanction was proposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, while the on-field umpires Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Rashid Riaz, and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge. There was no need for a formal hearing either as the cricketer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.

For the unversed, Level 1 breaches of ICC Code of Conduct carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.