ICC shortlists five venues to host T20 World Cup 2026, Bengaluru ruled out

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the venues for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup in India, with Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai hosting matches across the country. The tournament will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka, with Colombo and Kandy shortlisted as the two venues for the island nation.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026, and will culminate with the final in Ahmedabad on March 8. According to reports, the ICC is expected to release the detailed match schedule next week, providing clarity to participating teams and fans just three months ahead of the start. Ticketing details for the event are yet to be announced.

As per an agreement between the BCCI and PCB, Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka, with any potential final involving Pakistan also taking place at a neutral venue in Sri Lanka.

The tournament will follow the same format as the previous edition, featuring 20 teams divided into four groups of five. Each team will play the others in their group once, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage. The eight qualifiers will then be split into two groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the semi-finals and ultimately the final.

Teams qualified for T20 World Cup 2026

Hosts India and Sri Lanka qualify automatically, along with the top seven teams from the 2024 T20 World Cup, which are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States, and West Indies. Teams gaining qualification through T20I rankings include New Zealand, Pakistan, and Ireland.

Additional qualification spots were secured through regional tournaments. Canada claimed the Americas Qualifier spot, while Italy and the Netherlands qualified from Europe. Notably, it will be Italy’s first appearance in a T20 World Cup. Namibia and Zimbabwe advanced from the Africa Qualifier, and Nepal, Oman, and UAE earned spots from the Asia-EAP region.

Meanwhile, India enters the 2026 tournament as the defending champions, having defeated South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.