ICC sends e-mail to PCB on India's unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the board of India's unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

"The PCB has received an e-mail from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025," PCB said in a statement. Meanwhile, a PCB spokesperson has said that the board has forwarded that mail to the government for their advice. "The PCB has forwarded that e-mail to the Government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance," a PCB spokesperson said.

The Indian Board had recently informed the International cricket body of its decision to not travel to Pakistan for the 50-over tournament in February and March. The PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had said that the Indian Board would need to give in writing of any objections to not to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

"In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn't travelling. I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have. Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB," Naqvi had told media recently.

"If we get a letter from India, I'll have to go to my government and have to abide by their decisions. Pakistan has shown great gestures to India in the past, and we'd like to say clearly India shouldn't expect such friendly gestures from us every time (if they refuse to come)," he added.

India's denial to travel to the neighbouring nation for the tournament might push the event in a hybrid model where India would play their matches most likely in UAE, which is the front-runner for that model.

The tournament will feature eight teams and will be played from February 19 onwards.