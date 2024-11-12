ICC reveals Men's and Women's Player of the Month award winners for October 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Amelia Kerr and Noman Ali win the ICC Player of the Month award for October 2024

Amelia Kerr claimed the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October 2024 after a stunning performance in the T20 World Cup last month. Pakistani spinner won the Men's award after his heroics against England in a Test series at home.

Kerr edged out South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt and West Indies veteran Deandra Dottin to win the ICC's prestigious monthly award. The young New Zealand all-rounder claimed the Player of the Tournament award for guiding her team to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 title in the UAE.

“It’s an honour to receive this award as there are so many world-class cricketers around the world who are also deserving of this," Kerr said. “For me, it’s a special month with the World Cup win and something that means so much to myself, the team, coaches along the way, NZ and my family. Without these people I wouldn’t be able to do what I am doing.”

Noman Ali, 38, took 20 wickets in two Test matches against England to lead Pakistan to a historic 2-1 series win in October. He defeated New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and the South African pacer Kagiso Rabada to win the ICC award for October 2024.

"I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month and deeply grateful to all my teammates who helped me put my best performances forward to help Pakistan win a historic home Test series against England," Noman Ali told ICC. "It is always exciting to be a part of such memorable wins for your country.”

