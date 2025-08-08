ICC releases pitch ratings for India vs England Test series, check details here India and England played out a jaw-dropping series, with many calling it the best series since the 2005 Ashes. India managed to draw the five-match series 2-2, following India's spectacular win in the last match.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council released the pitch ratings for the recently concluded India vs England Test series. Out of the four pitches rated by the International Cricket body, only one has been given the top rating.

The ICC revealed the pitch ratings of four of the five venues at which the series was played. The pitch used for the first Test between the two teams at Headingley, Leeds, has been rated 'very good', the top rating. Pitches for three Tests have been rated satisfactory, with the Edgbaston, Lord’s and Old Trafford pitches being on the list. Notably, the pitch rating for the fifth Test at the Oval was not released by the ICC.

The International body also revealed the outfield ratings for the four Tests, with all the venues receiving the 'very good' rating.

India and England churned out a jaw-dropping display of cricket as the series was a thrilling one, ending in a 2-2 stalemate, following India's famous Oval win. The series drew comparisons to the epic 2005 Ashes, with many calling it the best series since England's 2-1 win at home 20 years ago in a series that defined cricket.

All the matches went into the final day, with some even going to the final session and final hour, as the brilliance of Test cricket was at its peak. Reactions galore from several corners after India's six-run win at the Oval with former cricketers hailing the series and Test cricket.

"Wow .. I haven’t witnessed anything quite like that. An incredible series," former England cricketer Michael Vaughan said after the Oval Test.

"Fantastic from Team India. Test cricket (is), best format by far. Congratulations to all members and coaches led by the fantastic Shubman Gill. Siraj has never let this team down in any part of the world. Such a treat to watch. Well done Prasidh, Akash Deep, Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill," former India skipper Saourav Ganguly had said.

Notably, former India coach Ravi Shastri had called this series a great advertisement for the format. "Well done, Shubman Gill and Team India, a blood and guts performance! 2–2 is a fitting scoreline for a gripping series. A fabulous advertisement for Test cricket. And Mohammed Siraj, you are a lionheart, mate!" Shastri wrote on X.

England had won the first Test at Leeds after chasing 371, their second-highest chase in the format. The visitors had a chance to win the opening Test; however, due to their collapses, they lost the Leeds Test.

India bounced back to win the second Test at Edgbaston, while they narrowly lost the third one at Lord's, losing the game by 22 runs after a late fightback had fallen just short. The visitors made a great escape in the fourth Test after looking to lose the Manchester game and then won the Oval Test by six runs, their narrowest win in the format.