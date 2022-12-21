ICC Rankings: Babar Azam edges past 'THIS' Australian stalwart in recent list released

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam during ENG vs PAK

ICC Test Rankings: England might have defeated Pakistan on their home turf but Babar Azam continues to make huge gains as far as the rankings of Test cricket are concerned. Babar has been at the center of criticism after Pakistan lost to England by a margin of 3-0, but there is finally something for the skipper to rejoice about. Babar has risen to a career-high Test batter ranking. It is not only Babar who has made gains in the Test rankings, but stars from India, England, and Australia too have registered a rise.

Interestingly, Babar has raced ahead of Steve Smith, the Australian stalwart. He is now just behind Marnus Labuschagne. Azam's back-to-back fifties in the final Test against England has resulted in his rise in the recent Test rankings. Unfortunately for Steven Smith, he could just register scores of 36 and 6 against the Proteas and has lost his spot to the Pakistan skipper. Head, another Aussie has continued his stellar run and he has now raced ahead of Joe Root. Interestingly, both Root and head are tied on 826 points each. Travis Head scored 92 runs off 96 deliveries in the first innings and hit 13 fours and 1 six in the process. Courtesy of their dominant performance against Pakistan, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook who also happens to be the player of the series made some notable gains.

Rohit Sharma interestingly has kept his spot intact in the top 10 Test batters list. Rohit as of now has accumulated 739 rating points. Rohit's compatriot Virat Kohli is in the 12th spot with 702 rating points. Apart from these two, Cheteshwar Pujara with 664 points is on the 16th rank, and Mayank Agarwal with 637 points is on the 20th rank. As far as the bowlers are concerned, Kagiso Rabada was the only bowler to make major moves inside the top 10.

