ICC Player of the Month: Virat Kohli wins Men's POTM ahead of Miller & Raza; Nida Dar claims Women's POTM

India’s Virat Kohli has won the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Player of the Month (POTM) for October after he impressed in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Virat saw off competition from Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and South Africa’s David Miller to claim the top prize as he also helped India qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan’s Nida Dar won the Women’s POTM as she beat off competition from India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma.

Virat claims Men’s POTM

The 34-year-old batted in only four innings in October but he churned out three memorable knocks, including a magical 82* against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. India looked completely out of the contest when Pakistan reduced them to 31/4 while chasing 160, but Kohli didn't give up and went on to produce a breathtaking knock of 82* from just 53 deliveries to guide India home. Kohli also went on to admit during the post-match interview that it was the best knock of his T20I career.

“It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me," Kohli said after winning the award.

"I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability,” he added.

Apart from his majestic knock against Pakistan, the 33-year-old also played an outstanding knock of 49* from just 28 deliveries against South Africa in Guwahati earlier in the month. He also scored an unbeaten 62 from 44 deliveries against Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, which came just after the memorable knock against Pakistan.

Nadia Dar sees of Indian duo to win Women’s POTM

Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2022 after some terrific performances during the Women's Asia Cup.

India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma were also nominated for the award alongside Dar. But the veteran Pakistan all-rounder claimed the title, beating the Indian duo.

Dar delivered an outstanding performance for Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup in October. She amassed 145 runs in six matches, at a superb average of 72.50, and also claimed eight wickets at a meagre 14.87 runs apiece.

