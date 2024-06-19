ICC Men's T20 Bowling Rankings: Indian spinners slip in updated standings; West Indies bowlers rise

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian bowlers celebrating during the IND vs IRE T20 World Cup match in New York on June 5, 2024

West Indies bowlers enjoyed a big surge in the latest ICC Men's T20 Bowling Rankings after their heroics in the group stages of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein jumped six places up in the updated standings and is inches away from the no.1 Adil Rashid.

Akeal Hosein, 31, has taken nine wickets in just four innings in the ongoing World Cup in the USA and West Indies to achieve his career-best rankings in T20I. The veteran Adil Rashid holds onto his top position in the bowling rankings after taking four wickets against Oman last week.

To everyone's surprise, the Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi slipped two places to sixth position despite dominating the World Cup with 12 wickets in four innings. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan and Anrich Nortje also witnessed a drop but remained in the top ten list.

The Caribbean pacer Alzarri Joseph (six places up to 11th) and spinner Gudakesh Motie (sixteen places up to 13th) also surged in the latest rankings. Australian spinner Adam Zampa witnesses a three-place boost to eighth spot after nine wickets in the first round stages of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, Indian spinners' struggled compared to pacers in their first four league-stage matches in the World Cup and that was reflected in the latest rankings. Axar Patel slipped two places down to the ninth position and remains the only Indian in the top ten of the ICC Men's T20 Bowling Rankings.

Ravi Bishnoi's snub from the T20 World Cup 2024 saw him lose the top-ten spot as he lost two places to the 12th spot. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who failed to make the playing eleven in the first four matches, also witnessed a big drop in the new rankings.

ICC Men's T20 Bowling Rankings of India bowlers