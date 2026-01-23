ICC contemplating strict action against Bangladesh over boycott of T20 World Cup 2026 Bangladesh have refused to change their stance in the T20 World Cup row. They are refusing to travel to India for the mega event, citing security concerns. Scotland will most likely replace Bangladesh in the tournament, with the latter team facing action.

New Delhi:

ICC Chairman Jay Shah is contemplating strict action against Bangladesh for refusing to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026. They want their matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka, which the ICC has denied, and even the board members voted in favour of replacing Bangladesh in the meeting. Even after this, the BCB were given a day to consult their government again, but their stance didn't change and Scotland are now most likely to replace them with the official announcement coming any time soon.

However, pulling out of the T20 World Cup won't be taken lightly by the ICC, especially after signing the Members Participation Agreement (MPA). If the ICC sources are to be believed, Jay Shah is already in Dubai to make the final call in this regard and strict action is very likely against Bangladesh.

What will Bangladesh lose after pulling out of T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh will most definitely lose out on approximately $300,000 as participation fees for the group stages. Also, according to ICC's MPA, a board withdrawing from a global event after initially committing to it will face a hefty fine. Moreover, their revenue share as per the 2024-27 model will take a massive hit.

Moreover, Bangladesh will lose ranking points with 20 other teams featuring in the World Cup. They will also slip in the ICC rankings as a lot of teams below them in the rankings will be in action. Also, their automatic qualification could be affected in return for the next World Cup and be forced to play qualifiers against lower-ranked teams.

Bangladesh cricket is most certainly in a sorry state at the moment as the players were willing to play in the T20 World Cup only to be stopped by their board and the government. "I feel sorry for the cricketers because they are the ones who have put up a lot of effort to develop as a formidable T20I unit and you cannot deny our recent results validate the claim. We can only hope this too shall pass," a member of the team management who attended the meeting of players with the Bangladesh sports advisor on Thursday, said while speaking to Cricbuzz.