ICC confirms England as host for WTC finals for next three editions in 2027, 2029 and 2031 South Africa are the defending champions of the World Test Championship, having won the Test mace with their victory over Australia at Lord's last month. The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the finals for the three more WTC editions will take place in England.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday confirmed that England will be hosting the next three finals of the World Test Championship. England has hosted the finals of the previous three editions, and it is now set to host the summit clashes in 2027, 2029 and 2031.

"The Board also confirmed the awarding of hosting rights for the ICC World Test Championship Finals for the 2027, 2029, and 2031 editions to the England and Wales Cricket Board, following a successful track record in hosting recent finals," ICC said in a media release.

England hosted the first WTC final between India and New Zealand in 2021 in the Rose Bowl, Southampton. The second, between India and Australia, took place at The Oval, while the recent one, between South Africa and Australia, was held at Lord's.

South Africa are the defending champions of the Test mace, having won the title at Lord's with Aiden Markram's 136 guiding them to victory following their 282-run chase.

ICC's initiative for displaced Afghan women

Meanwhile, the International Board also received an update on the 'displaced women cricketers of Afghan descent'. "The initiative is being advanced through a collaborative effort led by the ICC, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA), under the supervision of ICC Deputy Chair Mr Imran Khwaja," the Board added.

Under its programme, the ICC "aims to deliver structured support through high-performance initiatives, domestic playing opportunities, and engagement at key ICC global events" for Afghan women. These key global events include the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in India and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England.

USA cricket remains on notice

Meanwhile, the International Board has kept the USA cricket on notice and has given a three-month period to undertake government reforms. "In relation to USA Cricket, the ICC reiterated its previous position and confirmed that the organisation remains on notice. USA Cricket is required to undertake comprehensive governance reforms, including but not limited to completing free and fair elections within a three-month period. The Board, however, reserves the right to take such actions as it deems appropriate," the Board added.