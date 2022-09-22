ICC chairmanship not in my hands, says Sourav Ganguly

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sourav Ganguly during press conference

Highlights After the meeting in Birmingham, it was that the election will be decided by a simple majority

I am sure Rohit and Rahul Dravid will be concerned about the team: Ganguly

Ganguly gave his take on Kohli's recent century

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday that the ICC chairmanship is "not in my hands." He played down strong speculation that the former India captain could head to Dubai.

Details about ICC elections:

In July, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board approved the process to elect the next chairman of the world body in November.

After the meeting in Birmingham, it was decided that with Greg Barclay ending his tenure this year, the election will be decided by a simple majority.

What will be the term for the chairman?

The term of the Chair will be for a two-year period between December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2024.

How will the chairman be elected?

The ICC Board has decided that a two-thirds majority is no longer required to be elected as the chairman.

According to the latest recommendations, the contestant bagging 51 percent votes will be elected as the winner.

In a 16-member board, the candidate needs just nine votes from the directors to get elected.

Ganguly on Team India:

The Indian men's team hasn't been in the best of the form of late, and Ganguly acknowledged that not being able to do well in big tournaments is a matter of concern.

"Rohit Sharma has a winning percentage of almost 80. India has lost the last three-four matches but before that... He has led in 35-40 matches and lost just five or six.

"I am sure Rohit and Rahul Dravid will be concerned about the team and everything, and they will improve.

"I am not worried about one or two losses, but yes, we have not done well in big tournaments. We will talk about that. The team will leave (for T20 World Cup in Australia) two to three weeks, will get time to acclimatize and play practice matches."

Regarding Virat Kohli's recent century, he said, "It's very good news that Virat has done well in Asia Cup, and hopefully, he will continue in that vein."

